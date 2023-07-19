PDS Planning Inc Acquires 19,168 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 6.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PDS Planning Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $48,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.70. The stock had a trading volume of 73,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,644. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

