PDS Planning Inc Acquires 716 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,716. The company has a market cap of $214.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.44. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.86.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

