PDS Planning Inc Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Comcast by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $42.60. 4,037,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,752,227. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $177.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

