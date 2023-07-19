PDS Planning Inc Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 135.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $36,431,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.24 on Wednesday, reaching $298.58. 35,134,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,665,703. The firm has a market cap of $946.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.