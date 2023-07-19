Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.37

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.37 and last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 11864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.1307 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

