Pictet & Cie Europe SA Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 576,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,452,000 after buying an additional 340,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares in the company, valued at $42,945,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,914,580. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $358.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $271.61 and a 1-year high of $359.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.00 and a 200 day moving average of $320.75. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

