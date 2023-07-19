Pictet & Cie Europe SA Invests $225,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

