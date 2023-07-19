Pictet & Cie Europe SA Takes $377,000 Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Penumbra by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after buying an additional 90,749 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after buying an additional 140,457 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,029,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,952,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,731,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Penumbra from $303.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.92.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

Penumbra Price Performance

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total value of $306,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260,358.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total value of $306,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260,358.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $1,429,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,629 shares in the company, valued at $52,208,152.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock worth $11,839,865 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PEN opened at $314.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.57. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,964.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

