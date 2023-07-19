Pictet & Cie Europe SA Takes Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after buying an additional 4,212,040 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after buying an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after buying an additional 67,054 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,142,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,160 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalent Stock Performance

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 208.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

