Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 67 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 184.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ecolab by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $186.90. 183,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,532. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $189.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.93.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

