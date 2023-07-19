Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Invests $212,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 974 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 677.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of First Solar by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.02. 501,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,470. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 517.50 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $232.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.22 and a 200-day moving average of $189.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.12.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,448 shares of company stock worth $12,745,417. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

