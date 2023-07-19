Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.26. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 26,086 shares traded.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

