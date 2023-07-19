PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0022 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $257,346.78 and approximately $26.21 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00307431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013372 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019561 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,159 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

