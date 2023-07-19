Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Trading Up 3.9%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.71 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). 290,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 185,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

Primorus Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 20.11 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -285.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About Primorus Investments

(Get Free Report)

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.