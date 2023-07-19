Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.41. 2,519,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,967,564. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

