Princeton Capital Management LLC Invests $377,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.31, a P/E/G ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.95.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

