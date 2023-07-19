Princeton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,051 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.3% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after buying an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,425. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day moving average is $119.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

