Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.
Private Bancorp of America Trading Up 3.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $167.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
About Private Bancorp of America
Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Private Bancorp of America
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.