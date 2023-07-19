Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $167.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Private Bancorp of America ( OTCMKTS:PBAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

