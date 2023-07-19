Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.09 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Prom has a market capitalization of $71.09 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00012986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.95344085 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,472,716.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

