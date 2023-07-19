ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.06

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.06 and last traded at $94.85, with a volume of 469482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.82.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average is $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

