ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.45

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.45 and last traded at $70.94, with a volume of 64680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.58.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $294,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $658,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

