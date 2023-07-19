PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Trading Up 11.3%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products.

