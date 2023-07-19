Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) CAO Mona Chu Sells 5,387 Shares

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mona Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Mona Chu sold 7,567 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $283,838.17.

On Friday, June 2nd, Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.59. 3,153,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,455. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,289.43, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

