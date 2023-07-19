Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMO stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

Insider Transactions at Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

In other news, COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $74,951.01. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,951.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $74,951.01. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,443 shares in the company, valued at $74,951.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 12,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $130,703.58. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 34,160 shares in the company, valued at $351,506.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,246 shares of company stock valued at $206,652. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 46.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

