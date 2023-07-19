Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

NYSE MTDR opened at $55.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

