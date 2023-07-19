Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Cormark upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Friday, July 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$27.00 price objective on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

TSE TXG opened at C$19.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.07 and a 12 month high of C$25.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.21. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of C$309.41 million during the quarter.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

