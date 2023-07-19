Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Lifted by Zacks Research

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Adient in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Adient’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adient’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADNT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 349.50 and a beta of 2.76. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Adient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adient by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 280,732 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Adient by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Adient by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Adient by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

