Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for NXP Semiconductors Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $11.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $223.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $224.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,071,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

