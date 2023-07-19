Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Leslie’s, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leslie’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million.
Leslie’s Stock Performance
Leslie’s stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after buying an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 60.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,236,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,666,000 after buying an additional 2,358,726 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,606,000 after buying an additional 2,180,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 79.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after buying an additional 1,979,076 shares during the last quarter.
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.
