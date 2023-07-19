QV Investors Inc. Purchases 56,980 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,980 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 1.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Micron Technology by 112.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.35. 2,183,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,578,029. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,687 shares of company stock worth $2,471,690. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.