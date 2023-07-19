QV Investors Inc. Sells 120 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AutoZone by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,531.43. 19,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,535. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,050.21 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,494.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,496.51.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

