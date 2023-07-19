QV Investors Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.84. The company had a trading volume of 145,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,794. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $322.82 and a 12-month high of $429.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.64.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.17.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

