Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 437,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,818,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 8.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $630.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.27 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.29%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $243,665,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $8,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after buying an additional 1,860,141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after buying an additional 1,832,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

