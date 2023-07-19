Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.92

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.92 and last traded at $111.90, with a volume of 207719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83.

Insider Activity

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $75,820.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,862.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 679,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 141,520 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 526,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 85,727 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.