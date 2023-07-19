Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. 206,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,363. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $34.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 28.7% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.