Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AZEK (AZEK)

7/17/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $33.00 to $39.00.

7/14/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $31.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $39.00.

7/12/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $36.00.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.77. 1,350,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,651. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $298,499,225. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in AZEK by 79.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,310,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,679,000 after buying an additional 579,080 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 7.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,005,000 after buying an additional 192,480 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in AZEK by 4.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

