ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 102.1% Higher This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 40.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $374.75 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 102.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.00310646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013283 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019600 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000466 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003305 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

