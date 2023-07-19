Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Trading Up 4%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report) was up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 229,615 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 194,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.32 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

