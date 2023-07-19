Ren (REN) Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week

Ren (REN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $66.96 million and $7.54 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ren Profile

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.

REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.

It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

