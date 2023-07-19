Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Down 1.3%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 48,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 115,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $461.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.07.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.01. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 309,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 247,926 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,249,000. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,997,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 197,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 197,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also

