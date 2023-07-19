Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Down 1.3%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 48,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 115,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $461.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.07.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.01. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 309,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 247,926 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,249,000. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,997,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 197,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 197,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

