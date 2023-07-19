Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Intel Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Intel in a report released on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the chip maker will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.50 on Monday. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 65.4% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 26.1% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

