Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 19th (BP, ECL, IHPGF, LUCRF, NFYEF, PII, PPG, SHEL, SLFPF, SVKEF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 19th:

BP (LON:BP) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 490 ($6.41).

BP (LON:BP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 530 ($6.93).

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $179.00 to $200.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79).

IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 360 ($4.71) to GBX 350 ($4.58).

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.70 to C$0.60.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$16.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $108.00 to $130.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $161.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,950 ($38.57) to GBX 2,750 ($35.96).

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 200 ($2.62).

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to SEK 130.

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83).

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,040 ($26.67) to GBX 2,175 ($28.44).

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

Wise (OTC:WPLCF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 630 ($8.24).

