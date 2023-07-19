Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 19th (BP, ECL, IHPGF, LUCRF, NFYEF, PII, PPG, SHEL, SLFPF, SVKEF)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 19th:

BP (LON:BP) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 490 ($6.41).

BP (LON:BP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 530 ($6.93).

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $179.00 to $200.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79).

IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 360 ($4.71) to GBX 350 ($4.58).

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.70 to C$0.60.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$16.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $108.00 to $130.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $161.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,950 ($38.57) to GBX 2,750 ($35.96).

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 200 ($2.62).

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to SEK 130.

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83).

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,040 ($26.67) to GBX 2,175 ($28.44).

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

Wise (OTC:WPLCF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 630 ($8.24).

