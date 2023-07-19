Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $29.46 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of United Therapeutics worth $29,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $237.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $201.65 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.82, for a total transaction of $1,830,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.82, for a total value of $1,830,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,374 shares of company stock worth $17,072,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.