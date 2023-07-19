RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,339. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

