RKL Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $230.62. 648,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,610. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.48. The company has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $235.07.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.58.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.