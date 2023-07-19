RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.46. 3,395,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,077,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

