RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,756 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 0.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 966,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,341,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,020,000 after acquiring an additional 886,679 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 450,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.80. 313,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.93. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97. The company has a market cap of $358.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

