Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.64

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.64 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18), with a volume of 6,022 shares traded.
Robinson Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.71. The company has a market cap of £15.08 million, a PE ratio of 614.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Robinson Company Profile
Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.
