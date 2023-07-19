Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.3 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $347.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $207.14 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

