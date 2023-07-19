Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Rosslyn Data Technologies shares last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), with a volume of 247,419 shares changing hands.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability; and Contract Management platform, which links the contracts with spend data, supplier performance scorecards, and other to provide visibility of the supply base.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.